Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

May 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs this Friday on TNT:

* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander
* Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal
* The Young Bucks vs. TBA
* Scorpio Sky Gets New TNT Championship

