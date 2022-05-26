wrestling / News
Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW has announced several matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. You can see the card below for the show, which airs this Friday on TNT:
* Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal Match: Ruby Soho vs. Kris Statlander
* Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Sydal
* The Young Bucks vs. TBA
* Scorpio Sky Gets New TNT Championship
Seems we have a new TNT Belt to be presented to TNT Champion @scorpiosky this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/V50rZ9Xx0s
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
.@Thee_Red_Velvet provides some… tips to @realrubysoho ahead of #OwenHart Women's Semi-Finals match Ruby v @callmekrisstat this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/eo1vtBHPg8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
