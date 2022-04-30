Matt and Lisa Riddle Are Now Officially Divorced

Back in October, Lisa Riddle claimed that her husband, WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle, had moved away from his family. Now it seems they are divorced as she wrote on social media that the paperwork was finalized a month ago.

She wrote: “It’s been exactly one month since the judge signed the paperwork and our divorce was finalized. The kids and I are enjoying our new adventure, and are grateful for everyone that’s been by our side through all of this.”