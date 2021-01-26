Matt Cardona and Brian Myers Launch Podcast Network, Two New Series Coming

The Major Figure Wrestling brand is expanding, as Matt Cardona and Brian Myers have launched their own podcast network with two new shows on the way. Cardona and Myers have announced that they’ve launched the Major Pod Network that will expand the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.

The network will include include MC! True Long Island Story on February 17th and Extreme Conversations With Brian Myers, which will arrive later this year.

You can see the full announcement below:

Professional Wrestlers Matt Cardona and Brian Myers Launch Podcast Network and 2 New Original Series

Professional wrestlers Matt Cardona and Brian Myers (formerly known as Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, respectively) are launching their own podcast network, The Major Pod Network, to expand upon the success of their flagship show, The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, and its several media platforms. The launch includes two new original podcast series that will be must-listens for any professional wrestling fan.

Over the past three years, Cardona and Myers—along with producer Mark Sterling—have built a strong following for The Major Wrestling Figure podcast, its merchandise, and its YouTube, Twitch, and Patreon channels through their passionate discussions of wrestling figures, collectibles, and memorabilia. As lifelong wrestling fans and collectors, the trio’s mission is to share their love for professional wrestling, collecting, and nostalgia. The Major Pod Network builds upon that vision by expanding to six podcasts total and broadening the brand’s scope to other collectibles and topics beyond wrestling. As part of the network’s launch, The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast’s existing YouTube and Twitch channels will now carry The Major Pod Network name, to reflect the broader mix of content to come.

“Thanks to our fans, the 30-minute podcast we started in August 2018 has turned into a brand. We have a YouTube channel, merchandise, action figures, live shows, and more,” Cardona says. “Our fans demanded more content, and we will give it to them with The Major Pod Network!”

The Network is especially excited to announce the Feb. 17 launch of a new original podcast series, MC! True Long Island Story. This podcast will be a deep-dive into Cardona’s groundbreaking YouTube series, “Z! True Long Island Story,” which pioneered the use of social media to develop a wrestling character and promote storylines—a practice now typical across professional wrestling. Cardona, along with co-host Sterling and occasional guests from the show’s history, will rewatch all 100 episodes of “Z! True Long Island Story” and discuss the concept behind the series. They will tackle one episode each week, providing a behind-the-scenes look at scripting, casting, and production—while placing it in the broader context of Cardona’s career and the wrestling business at the time. And of course, Cardona will discuss in-depth the controversy regarding the WWE’s involvement in the YouTube show and his eventual loss of rights to the series.

The Network is also thrilled to announce the launch of another new original podcast series, Extreme Conversations With Brian Myers. Each episode of Extreme Conversations explores a historic moment from classic ECW, with interviews from the very wrestlers involved and other insiders—while weaving in Myers’ own memories. In the pilot episode, Myers discusses ECW’s infamous Heat Wave 2000 event and the brawl that broke out between rival promotions. Former ECW wrestlers Francine, Justin Credible, Nova, and Steve Corino share their memories of the chaotic night. This pilot episode is already available, and more episodes will be released later this year with a bingeable, short-season format.

The flagship Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, MC! True Long Island Story, Extreme Conversations With Brian Myers, and the Network’s three other podcasts—Figure Wrestling Federation, Off the Hop Rope, and The Game Marks Podcast—will each have their own feed wherever podcasts are found. For more information or interview requests, contact [email protected]

The Major Pod Network’s full slate of podcasts includes:

* The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast: Join Matt Cardona (former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder) and Brian Myers (former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins) as they talk about one of their favorite hobbies—collecting wrestling toys! Each week these two wrestlers chat about the latest news, upcoming releases, toy history, vintage collecting, and much more! As lifelong wrestling fans and wrestling memorabilia experts, they have plenty to say about the world of wrestling collectibles. They started the obsession as kids and continued it through adulthood, and now as professional wrestlers, they have their own figures and merchandise, plus an insider’s look at the wrestling figure business. If you collect anything wrestling, this is the podcast for you! For more information: https://majorwfpod.com or @majorwfpod on Twitter.

* MC! True Long Island Story: This podcast will be a deep-dive into Cardona’s groundbreaking YouTube series, “Z! True Long Island Story,” which pioneered the use of social media to develop a wrestling character and promote storylines–a practice now typical across professional wrestling companies. Cardona, along with co-host Sterling and occasional guests from the show’s history, will rewatch all 100 episodes of “Z! True Long Island Story” and discuss the concept behind the series. Each week, they will tackle one episode, providing a behind-the-scenes look at scripting, casting, and production–all while placing it in the broader context of Cardona’s career and the wrestling business at the time. And of course, Cardona will go in-depth into the controversy regarding WWE involvement in the show and his eventual loss of rights to the series. Launch date: Feb. 17, 2021.

* Extreme Conversations With Brian Myers: Each episode explores a historic moment from classic ECW, with interviews from the very wrestlers involved and other insiders—while weaving in Myers’ own memories. In the pilot episode, Myers discusses ECW’s infamous Heat Wave 2000 event and the brawl that broke out between rival promotions that night. Former ECW wrestlers Francine, Justin Credible, Nova, and Steve Corino share their memories from the chaotic night. This pilot episode is available now, and more episodes will be released later this year. Find episode 1 here.

* Figure Wrestling Federation: The Figure Wrestling Federation podcast is the wrestling entertainment every fan has ever dreamed of. In season 1, wrestling stars Brian Myers and Matt Cardona draft Attitude Era wrestling figures—such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and other iconic superstars. Each week they “book” and present wrestling shows for their respective brands, called “Thrill Zone” and “Turmoil,” in their battle for brand supremacy! Tune in each week for their Wednesday night wars presentation, which leads to a blowout “pay-per-view” event. Season 1 will soon be available in full and free wherever you can find podcasts.

* Off the Hop Rope: This nearly 3-year-old podcast will be relaunching with a new format as it joins The Major Pod Network. This watch-along podcast is a gem for any fan of wrestling and wrestling nostalgia—especially those who rewatch iconic matches while holding a beer. It’s a time-honored tradition to enjoy a brewski with your wrasslin’, and hosts/wrestlers Mark Sterling (producer of The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast), “Top Shelf” Troy Nelson, and Nick Stapp believe you should be drinking the perfect beer with the perfect match. In the show’s new format, each season will cover a historic period or theme in wrestling history—it could be the rise of Stone Cold Steve Austin, or a look back at other legendary wrestlers or infamous feuds. In each episode, the co-hosts will rewatch a match from the period in focus, and carefully select the perfect beer to go with it—enlightening fans not only on wrestling lore, but of some tasty brews to discover. Steve Austin’s Broken Skull IPA while watching Stone Cold versus Bret Hart in their famous 1997 “I Quit” match from Wrestlemania 13? Oh hell yeah. For more information: Check out @offthehoprope on Twitter or find it on Apple podcasts or wherever you can find podcasts.

* The Game Marks Podcast: Join George Feis and Johnny Clash each week as they do a deep dive into the good, the bad, and the awesome of wrestling video games. Do your favorite games stand the test of time, or are you playing them with nostalgia goggles? Listen each week as George and John let you know if they would “Play It Forever,” or if it’s just a “Future Endeavor.” New episodes are available every Monday, wherever podcasts can be found. For more info: Check out @GameMarksPod on Twitter, or find it on ‎Apple podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.