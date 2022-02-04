wrestling / News

Matt Cardona and Original ROH Title Match Added To GCW Astronaut

February 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Matt Cardona will be part of GCW Astronaut at Center Stage in Atlanta on March 12. The show will also include a match for the original ROH World title between Jonathan Gresham and Blake Christian. That match was meant for The WLRD on GCW, but Gresham was diagnosed with COVID-19 and had to back out. Others advertised for the event include EFFY, Allie Katch, AJ Gray and Tony Deppen.

