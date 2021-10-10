Matt Cardona Compares Himself to Goldberg: ‘Who’s Next?’

– Pro Wrestling Illustrated recently interviewed Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green ahead of last night’s GCW Fight Club event. As noted, the event saw Cardona regain the Internet Championship from Effy with help from Cardona’s fiancée, Chelsea Green. Before the matchup, Cardona labeled Effy as a thief and compared himself to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“He’s [Effy] a thief. He stole my internet championship. I was the longest-reigning champion in wrestling. Longer than Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega. Longer than Bruno Sammartino. He robbed me, so I don’t take that lightly. This Saturday in Atlantic City, I have my rematch. I’m putting my GCW career on the line, and I fully intend on walking out with my career and my title back. Then I’m done with Effy too. That’s it. Beat Nick Gage, done with Nick Gage. Beat Effy, done with Effy. Who’s next? I’m the new Goldberg. I’m the Goldberg of GCW. That should be the clickbait headline.”

Ultimately, Matt Cardona won the match and regained his Internet title, so his GCW career will not have to end.