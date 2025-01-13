Matt Cardona Confirms He Didn’t Get AEW Contract Offer Following ROH Final Battle

Matt Cardona competed at ROH Final Battle, and he’s confirmed that he didn’t get a contract offer after the match. Cardona appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show and spoke about his match against Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title, how it came about and more. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On being contracted about the match: “A month or so ago, I get called, ‘Hey, do you want to wrestle Chris Jericho at Hammerstein Ballroom?’ Hell yes, I do. Another guy I grew up idolizing. We do the weeks of TV, getting reactions in-house, social media, killer match at Hammerstein Ballroom. [Shrugs] Nothing [in terms of a contract offer].”.

On if he would be open to joining AEW full-time: “Of course. I loved my time there. Even this past time in December, I love it there. I think it’s a great company. I think it’s great for the business. I think everybody’s working their ass off there. But everything has to be the right situation, but I wasn’t offered anything.”