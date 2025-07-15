– Independent toy company, MAJOR, founded by wrestling stars Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, is officially partnering with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) for a line up of AEW Big Rubber Guys action figures. Pre-orders for Series 1 will kick off on Wednesday, July 23 at 1:00 pm EST at ShopAEW.com.

Current and reigning AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm is the first announced figure for the MAJOR AEW Big Rubber Guys line. The remaining three stars of the first series of figures will be revealed during a virtual panel on July 23, hosted by Cardona, Myers, and AEW’s Smart Mark Sterling. It will stream exclusively on MAJOR’s YouTube channel, @CollectMajor.

You can view the full press release on the announcement, featuring comments from MAJOR co-founder Michael Kanik, below:

MAJOR and AEW Team Up for ‘Big Rubber Guys’ Line, Fusing Retro Energy with Wrestling’s Future Catch the full ‘Series 1’ lineup reveal during MAJOR’s upcoming virtual panel, streaming exclusively on YouTube on July 23. ORLANDO – July 15, 2025 – MAJOR, the independent toy company built by fans, for fans, announced its new licensing partnership with fast-rising professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) during AEW’s Starrcast convention in Arlington this past weekend. Known for its top-of-the-line, retro-style collectibles and reverence for wrestling icons, MAJOR revealed this new collaboration live on the Champion Stage during a special edition of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. There, the team gave fans a sneak peak into what’s to come with AEW, revealing the first AEW star joining the brand’s popular “Big Rubber Guys” action figure line: former AEW Women’s World Champion, Toni Storm. Big Rubber Guys serves as MAJOR’s ode to the iconic rubber wrestling toys of the ‘80s— bold, and built to be played with or proudly displayed. With AEW in the mix, the line fuses retro cool with the cutting edge of today’s wrestling scene, spotlighting a new generation of wrestling talent through a nostalgic lens. Toni Storm’s figure is the first of four to be featured in Series 1 of MAJOR and AEW’s Big Rubber Guys collection. The remaining three AEW stars will be revealed during a virtual panel on July 23, hosted by MAJOR founders and professional wrestler Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, alongside AEW’s Smart Mark Sterling. The panel will stream exclusively on MAJOR’s YouTube channel, @CollectMajor. “This partnership with AEW is a dream collaboration for MAJOR because at the end of the day, we’re fans first,” said MAJOR co-founder Michael Kanik. “AEW has revolutionized pro wrestling with its bold storytelling, next-level talent, and diehard fanbase, and that’s the kind of energy we channel into everything we make. We’re proud to kick things off with Big Rubber Guys that celebrate AEW’s rise. Whether you’re in it for play or display, these toys are for the fans who live and breathe wrestling, just like we do.” Series 1 pre-order goes live July 23 only at ShopAEW.com. Catch the reveal panel July 23 on YouTube, and follow @collectmajor on Instagram and https://collectmajor.com for updates.

MAJOR has now created more than 200+ figures, from the hit Major Bendies line, inspired by the ’90s-style bendable figures, and the Big Rubber Guys, which pays homage to the ’80s incoic rubber wrestling toys. The toy company designs its product with collectors, fans, and pop culture aficionados in mind. Cardona and Myers founded the brand in partnership with Kanik to honor legends, spotlight the future of wrestling, and make some cool toys.