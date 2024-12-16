Matt Cardona Explains Origin of ‘Woo Woo Woo’ Catchphrase

During an interview with Hey! (EW) (via Fightful), Matt Cardona explaiend the origins of his ‘Woo Woo Woo’ catchphrase, which he used during his time as Zack Ryder in WWE.

He said: “Well, that was kind of the catchphrase of Ric Flair, I guess, times three, but it was also what I would say to girls in the club. Like, a hot girl would walk by and say, woo, woo, woo. It was so annoying. I said, I can use this on TV and get it over, and look what happened.“