Matt Cardona Reacts To Winning World Title At GCW Homecoming, Cody Rhodes Comments

Matt Cardona is the GCW World Champion following last night’s Homecoming night one, and both he and Cody Rhodes took to social media to react. As noted last night, Cardona beat Nick Gage to capture the title and the new champion posted to Twitter to comment, writing:

“I haven’t slept…I’m at the airport…my back is still bleeding…I’m the NEW @GCWrestling_ WORLD CHAMP…and I’m flying to @Disneyland! #AlwayzReady #StillHere #DeathMatchKing”

Rhodes, who is a longtime friend of Cardona’s, praised his win on Twitter as well, sharing a pic of Cardona with the title and writing, “Wild stuff. Matt Cardona, man!”