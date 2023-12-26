Matt Cardona Recalls Getting Into the WrestleMania 32 Ladder Match

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, wrestler Matt Cardona discussed getting into the Intercontinental Title Ladder Match at WrestleMania 32, which he won. Cardona revealed how that outcome came together. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Cardona on Vince McMahon realizing he was over: “I heard Vince McMahon was in his dressing room before Raw, eating a steak or whatever, looked up, and I was on Main Event, and said ‘Why aren’t we doing something with this guy?’ And then a couple of weeks later, I heard I was on this internal list to be in the ladder match.”

On making his case to Road Dogg for being in the Ladder Match: “I just spilled my guts to him and why I deserve to be in that match over anybody. And one thing I said was I never heard my music play at WrestleMania. He later told me that line was what made him go to bat for me. I think they wanted a surprise shock value to start the show and luckily, I was that guy, the underdog! I will credit it, whether it be the WWE Universe or my fans around the world, they’ve never turned their back on me.”

Cardona won the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 32. However, he lost the belt the following night on Raw to The Miz.