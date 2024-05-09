wrestling / News

Soft Ground Wrestling’s Sanjuki Signs ‘Contract Of Honor’ For Match With Will Ospreay

May 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sanjuki of Soft Ground Wrestling is seeking a match with Will Ospreay, signing a “contract of honor” to face the AEW star. The Ugandan promotion posted a video of Sunjaki signing the contract to face Ospreay, though Ospreay has yet to accept the match.

Ospreay has been a big supporter of SGW and helped pay for their ring. Sanjuki called out Ospreay for a match late last month.

