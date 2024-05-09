wrestling / News
Soft Ground Wrestling’s Sanjuki Signs ‘Contract Of Honor’ For Match With Will Ospreay
May 8, 2024 | Posted by
Sanjuki of Soft Ground Wrestling is seeking a match with Will Ospreay, signing a “contract of honor” to face the AEW star. The Ugandan promotion posted a video of Sunjaki signing the contract to face Ospreay, though Ospreay has yet to accept the match.
Ospreay has been a big supporter of SGW and helped pay for their ring. Sanjuki called out Ospreay for a match late last month.
Sanjuki Signs a contract of honor for a match against will ospreay of AEW. Forbidden door. Centurion match. pic.twitter.com/ApVs1Q6rWi
— SGW @soft ground wrestling Uganda (@SGWug) May 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE NXT, Mike Rome Update
- WWE Being Sued By Fan Who Claims Hearing Damage From Smackdown Taping, Motion Filed To Change Venues
- Backstage Update on When Mike Rome Returns to WWE NXT, Main Roster Brand for Alicia Taylor
- AJ Styles Explains Why He Has Retired One Of His Signature Moves