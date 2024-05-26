Matt Cardona on His Role as Acting GM of GCW

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and GCW Champion Matt Cardona discussed becoming the acting General Manager of GCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Cardona on his role as GM of GCW: “Being the GM, I was on the show four times as opposed to wrestling a 15-minute match with a five minute promo, so I was doing more work as the GM. I’ll be making the towns. I don’t want to just be there to be there, I want to be there to contribute on camera off camera. I think that being the General Manager will of course keep my face out there and keep me busy, but it’ll also allow me to focus on other things in GCW.”

On GCW feeling like a home to him: “I have no have no skin in the game there. I don’t own any piece of the company but I do feel like GCW is my home, and that night that I wrestled Nick Gage a few years ago, I feel like I put them on the map that night. But I feel like they put Matt Cardona on the map, so I’m forever, I don’t want to say in debt, but forever grateful. I’ll do whatever I can to see GCW get to that next level.”