Matt Cardona Says GCW Is The No. 3 Promotion In The US, Compares It To ECW

In an interview for AdFreeShows (via Wrestling Inc), Matt Cardona said that GCW is the number three promotion in the US and compared it to ECW. Here are highlights:

On GCW’s place in American wrestling: “I think GCW is the No. 3 promotion in the United States. I think it’s hard to argue that. It’s definitely much like ECW. You sit through a GCW show, it has f—ing everything. You’re gonna like something.”

On his goal in GCW: “I want to be the GCW Champion again. I’m done with Deathmatch wrestling. I beat the king. I dethroned the king.”

On how much he’ll appear for them: “I’m not gonna do all their shows because [GCW owner] Brett [Lauderdale] pays me like s—t, but I will do enough of them to keep that buzz going.”