Various News: Matt Cardona Teases Wrestlemania 40 Appearance, This Week’s WWE on Peacock Additions, WWE Biography Marathon on FYI

March 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Matt Cardona

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Cardona teased helping Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40.

– WWE will have a marathon of A&E Biography episodes on FYI this weekend:

Saturday:

* 4 PM – Sgt. Slaughter.
* 6 PM – Roddy Piper.
* 8 PM – Wrestlemania 1.
* 10 PM – Dusty Rhodes.

Sunday:

* 1 PM – Steve Austin
* 3 PM – Randy Orton.

– Here is this week’s new additions for Peacock and the WWE Network:

Monday, Mar. 25
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Mar. 27
Monday Night Raw (2/26/24)
WWE NXT (3/26/2024)

Thursday, Mar. 28
This Week in WWE

Friday, Mar. 29
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Best of WWE: Celebrities of WWE

Saturday, Mar. 30
WWE Main Event (3/14/24)
SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Mar. 31
Friday Night SmackDown (3/1/24)

Biography: WWE Legends, Matt Cardona, WWE Network, Joseph Lee

