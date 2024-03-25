wrestling / News
Various News: Matt Cardona Teases Wrestlemania 40 Appearance, This Week’s WWE on Peacock Additions, WWE Biography Marathon on FYI
– In a post on Twitter, Matt Cardona teased helping Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40.
If he needs my help… https://t.co/ygfgC7p4hZ
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 25, 2024
– WWE will have a marathon of A&E Biography episodes on FYI this weekend:
Saturday:
* 4 PM – Sgt. Slaughter.
* 6 PM – Roddy Piper.
* 8 PM – Wrestlemania 1.
* 10 PM – Dusty Rhodes.
Sunday:
* 1 PM – Steve Austin
* 3 PM – Randy Orton.
– Here is this week’s new additions for Peacock and the WWE Network:
Monday, Mar. 25
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Mar. 27
Monday Night Raw (2/26/24)
WWE NXT (3/26/2024)
Thursday, Mar. 28
This Week in WWE
Friday, Mar. 29
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Best of WWE: Celebrities of WWE
Saturday, Mar. 30
WWE Main Event (3/14/24)
SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET
Sunday, Mar. 31
Friday Night SmackDown (3/1/24)
More Trending Stories
- Chelsea Green in a Pink Bikini, Maxxine Dupri, Michin Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Backstage Notes From WWE SmackDown, Note on First AOP Loss in Years
- Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Didn’t Capitalize On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Debut
- Jake Roberts On Hashing Things Out With Ultimate Warrior Before His Passing