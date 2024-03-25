Various News: Matt Cardona Teases Wrestlemania 40 Appearance, This Week’s WWE on Peacock Additions, WWE Biography Marathon on FYI

– In a post on Twitter, Matt Cardona teased helping Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania 40.

If he needs my help… https://t.co/ygfgC7p4hZ — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 25, 2024

– WWE will have a marathon of A&E Biography episodes on FYI this weekend:

Saturday:

* 4 PM – Sgt. Slaughter.

* 6 PM – Roddy Piper.

* 8 PM – Wrestlemania 1.

* 10 PM – Dusty Rhodes.

Sunday:

* 1 PM – Steve Austin

* 3 PM – Randy Orton.

– Here is this week’s new additions for Peacock and the WWE Network:

Monday, Mar. 25

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Mar. 27

Monday Night Raw (2/26/24)

WWE NXT (3/26/2024)

Thursday, Mar. 28

This Week in WWE

Friday, Mar. 29

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Best of WWE: Celebrities of WWE

Saturday, Mar. 30

WWE Main Event (3/14/24)

SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, Mar. 31

Friday Night SmackDown (3/1/24)