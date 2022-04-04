Matt Cardona vs. Tim Storm & More Announced For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

The NWA has announced matches for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr including Matt Cardona vs. Tim Storm and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs tomorrow night on FITE TV:

* Matt Cardona vs. Tim Storm

* Darius Lockhart vs. Rhett Titus

* Cyon accepts Tyrus’ Slam Challenge

* The Briscoes, Chris Adonis, and Jax Dane speak