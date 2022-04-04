wrestling / News
Matt Cardona vs. Tim Storm & More Announced For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
April 4, 2022 | Posted by
The NWA has announced matches for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr including Matt Cardona vs. Tim Storm and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs tomorrow night on FITE TV:
* Matt Cardona vs. Tim Storm
* Darius Lockhart vs. Rhett Titus
* Cyon accepts Tyrus’ Slam Challenge
* The Briscoes, Chris Adonis, and Jax Dane speak
😡 Things are about to get personal
TOMORROW ON #NWAPowerrr, @TheMattCardona battles the former @nwa World champ, @RealTimStorm @NWA_MysteryMan accepts @PlanetTyrus Slam Challenge
Lockhart vs Rhett
We hear from Briscoes, Adonis & Jax
First on #FITE 📲 https://t.co/dHxfkhwMtK pic.twitter.com/0Z4RVZvKz1
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 4, 2022
