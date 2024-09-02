Matt Hardy Recalls AEW Not Stopping All Out 2020 Match After He Suffered A Concussion

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about the Broken Rules match against Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out 2020, where Matt got concussed, and the match continued on. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Broken Rules match continuing: “I mean, I think once again, this kind of set the bar on where things were. Because it was just the fact that the match continued, the fact that I climbed later, just became such a big no-no going forward. So the only thing I can take from it as a positive is that I didn’t get seriously injured in what I did. It’s never good having — you know, being concussed. But at least it forced them to make sure they enforce their protocol about stopping a match from this point on, or they should have. So I mean, it is what it is. They were a young company in their infancy. And you know, they were kind of put in a situation they had never been put in before. And you know, it just didn’t work out a best case scenario. And just looking back in hindsight, if you’re gonna try and look at anything positive about it. It was like a learning experience. And we just can’t let that happen again.”

On Sammy’s reaction to it: “I mean, he felt bad. One again though, and I told Sammy this afterward, ‘This wasn’t your fault.’ You know, like — these tables weren’t moved. I was the one controlling the lift. I should have gone shorter, because I should have been able to judge that tables hadn’t been moved, as we hope they had have been moved just to take care of me and my safety. But it was just one of those things. It was live TV, we were in that moment and we were trying to go out there and give them the biggest show possible. And it went went awry, you know? And it is what it is.

“And all I can really say at the end of it is just that I’m glad I’ve never got hurt like that or knocked out on the live TV show from any other thing. I’ve done so many — dozens, probably 100 things that could be considered extremely dangerous, which it could have happened from, right? Or some sort of serious injury. So I’m just lucky that it wasn’t anything that was serious and long-lasting, you know. And it sucks. Just happy I was able to get through it, and I was happy that AEW could learn from it about like, ‘We have to take the health of these people very seriously.’ Once again it wasn’t Sammy’s fault. It wasn’t necessarily Tony [Khan] or the doc’s fault, because they were in a predicament too. Bad circumstances, it was just one of those things [where] there was a lot of bad love just that surrounded it. And, you know, whenever they kept saying, like, ‘Oh, this Matt Hardy, Sammy Guevara thing is cursed.’ I don’t believe in curses. I don’t believe in anything like that. I believe in reality more than anything else. And, and it’s just like, it really strange, you know, that did happen.”

