AEW News: Matt Hardy Says He’s Coming For Sammy Guevara, International Broadcast Plans For Saturday Show

– Matt Hardy has Sammy Guevara in his sights and will be coming for him on this week’s Dynamite. Hardy posted a video to hype this weekend’s show, noting that he’s coming for Guevara after Guevara left him bloody in the now-infamous chair throw incident on Dynamite:

– AEW Dynamite’s special Saturday airing will stream on FITE.TV internationally per PWINsider, and will air on TSN in Canada at 10 PM ET.