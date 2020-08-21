wrestling / News

AEW News: Matt Hardy Says He’s Coming For Sammy Guevara, International Broadcast Plans For Saturday Show

August 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Hardy AEW

– Matt Hardy has Sammy Guevara in his sights and will be coming for him on this week’s Dynamite. Hardy posted a video to hype this weekend’s show, noting that he’s coming for Guevara after Guevara left him bloody in the now-infamous chair throw incident on Dynamite:

– AEW Dynamite’s special Saturday airing will stream on FITE.TV internationally per PWINsider, and will air on TSN in Canada at 10 PM ET.

