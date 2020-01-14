wrestling / News
WWE News: Custom Matt Hardy Sneakers, RAW Top 10 Moments
January 14, 2020 | Posted by
– The GOI Kicks sneaker company has put together custom sneakers for Matt Hardy called the Air Delete 1s. Only one pair was made. Matt Hardy responded by saying, “OUTSTANDING!”
Air Delete 1 – sneak peek. Custom commissioned sneak/er art for the Vessel of @matthardybrand (not for sale. Custom 1 of 1).
From the ashes, these all-white #airjordan1 channeled the form of #brokenmatthardy in sneak/er form. #FreeTheDelete Follow on IG: https://t.co/IDSMkpIVbC pic.twitter.com/vIRLMVmqBO
— GOI Kicks (@goikicks) January 14, 2020
OUTSTANDING!
— Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 14, 2020
– Here are WWE’s top 10 moments from last night’s RAW.
