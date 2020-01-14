WWE News: Custom Matt Hardy Sneakers, RAW Top 10 Moments

– The GOI Kicks sneaker company has put together custom sneakers for Matt Hardy called the Air Delete 1s. Only one pair was made. Matt Hardy responded by saying, “OUTSTANDING!”

Air Delete 1 – sneak peek. Custom commissioned sneak/er art for the Vessel of @matthardybrand (not for sale. Custom 1 of 1).

From the ashes, these all-white #airjordan1 channeled the form of #brokenmatthardy in sneak/er form. #FreeTheDelete Follow on IG: https://t.co/IDSMkpIVbC pic.twitter.com/vIRLMVmqBO — GOI Kicks (@goikicks) January 14, 2020

OUTSTANDING! — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 14, 2020

