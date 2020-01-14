wrestling / News

WWE News: Custom Matt Hardy Sneakers, RAW Top 10 Moments

January 14, 2020
Matt Hardy Hardy's

– The GOI Kicks sneaker company has put together custom sneakers for Matt Hardy called the Air Delete 1s. Only one pair was made. Matt Hardy responded by saying, “OUTSTANDING!”

– Here are WWE’s top 10 moments from last night’s RAW.

Matt Hardy

