wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Is Reportedly A Free Agent After Turning Down AEW Contract
April 8, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Matt Hardy is now a free agent after turning down a new contract offer from AEW. Hardy previously confirmed that his deal was up at the end of last month. Hardy originally signed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report notes that Hardy’s deal had been extended for several weeks through Wrestlemania, although there’s no clear reason why. It’s unknown if Hardy missed any time due to injury, as he still appeared on TV after his concussion several years ago. Hardy and AEW spoke about a new deal and Hardy told those close to him that he was going to let his current deal expire and didn’t sign a new one.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H May Have Given Away Clue for WrestleMania 40 Night Two Main Event
- The Young Bucks Claim They’re Not ‘Trolling’ Regarding AEW All In: London Footage
- Personal Trainer for Vince McMahon Comments on McMahon Missing His First WrestleMania
- The Rock Details The Original Plan for Him vs. Roman Reigns, Listening to Fans & Pivoting, Teases Surprises for WrestleMania 40 Night Two