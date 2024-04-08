Matt Hardy Is Reportedly A Free Agent After Turning Down AEW Contract

Fightful Select reports that Matt Hardy is now a free agent after turning down a new contract offer from AEW. Hardy previously confirmed that his deal was up at the end of last month. Hardy originally signed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report notes that Hardy’s deal had been extended for several weeks through Wrestlemania, although there’s no clear reason why. It’s unknown if Hardy missed any time due to injury, as he still appeared on TV after his concussion several years ago. Hardy and AEW spoke about a new deal and Hardy told those close to him that he was going to let his current deal expire and didn’t sign a new one.