Matt Hardy On Why The Hardys Aren’t Appearing At AAA Triplemania Regia

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about not appearing at AAA Triplemania Regia and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On AAA, TNA and WWE working together: “I think it’s great. Once again, I think it’s great; the more TNA can expand its boundaries and grow into a bigger international promotion once again, I think it’s just a net positive in many, many ways.”

On not appearing at AAA Triplemania Regia: “I think it’s very cool that those talents are going. I know we were asked about that and in full transparency, we are booked already those weekends. So we were asked about doing them, but we weren’t able to, obviously. But maybe sometime down the road we will… We were asked about it, no doubt.”

On whether he wants to work AAA with his brother: “I’m not opposed to it. You know, I think there’s a part of Jeff — because I did that one TripleMania, where it was supposed to be myself and Jeff and in the main event. And that’s right after Jeff had gotten in trouble back in AEW. I ended up going down there and I teamed with John Morrison — Johnny TV, Johnny Nitro. He was Johnny Hardy on the specific evening, until he betrayed me at the very end of the match… I’d never say never too. I’m not gonna lie, I would love for Matt Jeff Hardy to pick up the AAA Tag Team Titles.”

