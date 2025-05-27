Matt Hardy Reflects on The Hardys Being Part of Pop Culture

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about The Hardy Boys’ lasting impact on pop culture. You can check out some highlights below:

On fan interactions at conventions: “We loved interacting with people. We met so many people who had just followed us since their childhoods. So many people came through and they said, like, ‘You know, you guys are part of pop culture now.’ And that’s one thing that is cool. We’re hearing that more and more as time goes on, because not only are we wrestlers who have had these pretty amazing runs, especially as a tag team, as a very standout tag team over different decades. You know, we’ve been influential with style, and just people feeling comfortable to be themselves because they are who they are. Especially with Jeff and and his whole persona. So it’s very cool that we have kind of transcended generations. And there’s a lot of people that just recognize us as people from pop culture, which is very cool and interesting.”

On the lights going out at WWE In Your House: Beware Of Dog: “Beware of Dog, I was there actually. I was physically in the building when all that went down, when there were terrible storms. It was in Spartanburg, South Carolina. We were booked there as extras, we’d driven down that day and I was there when all that chaos was going down…

“I just remember that there it was a real bad storm. And the truck, there was an issue between thunder and lightning, and the power went out and they lost the feed because of these storms because it was storming so bad. It was really, you know, like when you’re at home or you’re at work or wherever you’re at and there’s like a violent storm outside with thunder and light. It was one of those where it was like, as violent as it could possibly be. And it shut down the whole feed, and they lost the feed.”

