Matt Hardy Thinks Josh Alexander Could Be A Big Deal In WWE

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Josh Alexander’s potential in WWE if he signs with them as he is about to finish up with TNA Wrestling. You can check out some highlights below:

On Josh Alexander: “I had never worked closely with Josh until this time around at TNA, and I became a big fan of his work, too. Just an uber-talented guy.”

On Alexander’s potential in WWE if he signs with them: “He’s capable of definitely being a main roster WWE mainstay. He’s capable of doing a lot there.”

On what stands out to him about Alexander: “Just how strong of a wrestler he is. And I feel like he can do power moves, he can do technical wrestling. He’s so well-versed in every aspect of wrestling, you know? And even some of the stuff that he did with Santana in that match had elements of like, you know, a hardcore match. It’s like an anything goes type of match. But it was a great story they told, he worked really hard to make Santana look great. He’s just so talented in all capacities, in all facets. And I think in WWE, I think Josh Alexander could be a very, very big deal.”

