Matt Hardy Makes Debut At End of AEW Dynamite (Video)

Matt Hardy is Broken again, and he made his debut at the end of Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Hardy appeared at the end of the show after the Inner Circle defeated The Elite to gain advantage in the Blood & Guts match. Chris Jericho cut a promo about how the Elite were short a member due to the attack on Nick Jackson last week. Vanguard-1 then appeared in the arena and then Matt Jackson said he called in a friend. That brought Matt Hardy, who appeared in the rafters of the arena.

Hardy parted ways with WWE at the beginning of the month after his contract expired. Hardy also released the latest #FreeTheDelete online before his appearance, which you can see below: