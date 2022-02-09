Matt Hardy on How WWE Makes Decisions as ‘Strictly Business’

– During a Twitch stream earlier this week, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed how WWE runs its business and how they run the company as “strictly business.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on WWE’s talks with NJPW: “They (WWE) were willing to actually work with New Japan for a little bit for Bryan Danielson when they were trying to re-sign him. That was one of his conditions, he wanted to be able to go to work with New Japan and whatnot. You know the whole scenario. I don’t know. They’re open to doing it. The thing is with those guys, I think it’s pretty much their way or no way. So sometimes it’s tricky working with WWE.”

Hardy on how WWE makes decisions from a business perspective: “When people think they do stuff like because they feel bad, from the heart, that’s not how they do things in WWE. They do stuff based on business and business alone now. Especially with the Nick Khan guy that’s there now. He is a businessman, he is running it like a business. I’m sure they’d say ‘I hope this doesn’t hurt your feelings, this is strictly business.’ I’m sure that’s what they would tell someone. And you have to understand if you’re going there now. They’ll let somebody go in a heartbeat. They don’t care. Personal feelings aren’t on the table. It’s strictly business there. That’s how it is. Bottom line.”