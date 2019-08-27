Matt Hardy Praises Bray Wyatt’s Work as The Fiend, Would Not Say No to Working With Him Again

– talkSPORT recently interviewed WWE Superstar Matt Hardy who discussed his current “You don’t understand” gimmick and more. Below are some highlights.

Hardy on how hard it is to be him: “For instance, I didn’t even get my full work out in this morning, because I had early media, so I just got up and did some cardio. I didn’t even get to work any body parts. So I broke my schedule because of you, so you don’t understand how hard it is to be Matt Hardy!”

On the inspiration for his current character: “The inspiration for that character was actually keeping up with trends, pop culture and social media. I say that the best thing about social media is it gives everyone a voice and the worst thing about social media is that it gives everyone a voice. People will complain about so many things that are meaningless and that’s the inspiration for that. You can take this great scenario you’re in and there’s one or two snags and that’s what people will bitch about and that’s where ‘You Don’t Know How Hard It Is To Be Matt Hardy’ came from.

Hardy on what’s next for him: “I have other things I would be interested in doing. I love giving creative ideas. I wish I could run my own creative, in fact. I feel like that’s part of the fun of being an artist at my age. Even before, I was probably a little less confident in my abilities to change or do something different and pull it off and make people buy into it but now I love it and I welcome the challenge.”

Matt Hardy on his expectations before the first TLC match: “I don’t think we knew at the time how big of a deal that would eventually become. I knew when we did the first ever tag team ladder match with Edge and Christian at No Mercy ’99 that it was special and then when we did the tag team tables match with the Dudleys at Royal Rumble 2000 we knew that was very special, also. So once we combined them together we thought it was going to be a cool match and we were gonna do some cool stunts and blaze a trail but I don’t think any of us had any inkling that we would be cementing our legacy like that. That match has become a staple of WWE and the entire wrestling industry. There’s a WWE PPV that is named TLC after this match. It was a match that gave six kids the chance to go out and test their creative juices, so it was very cool that it blew up and became as big a deal as it did.”

Matt Hardy on reuniting with Bray Wyatt, who is now The Fiend: “I would not say no to that. I’m a big fan of Bray and we’re good friends on a personal level. I’m a big fan of his work, I’m a big fan of his creative thought process and he’s excellent at what he does. I hope he gets the proper opportunity with all this because I think it’s gonna be a grand slam.”