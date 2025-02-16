Matt Hardy Praises Joe Hendry For Being The Flag Bearer Of TNA

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about working for TNA, TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On working for TNA: “We’re at TNA right now, and we’re being utilized in a great way. We’ve worked really hard, we earned a Tag Team Title shot. We went on to have a Full Metal Mayhem, which is TNA’s version of the TLC match where we won the Tag Team Titles. And we’ve been on this incredible run, especially with our meet and greets and just the support we’ve had. I’m so appreciative that there are so many people out there who still believe in us, that still want to see us, that want to meet us. And it means the world to me because you guys allow me to live my dream every single day.”

On Joe Hendry: “Something that actually really makes me proud is that the last two people who were signing [on Royal Rumble weekend] today were myself and Jeff, and then Joe Hendry which are two TNA acts. And I think that says a lot about the resurgence TNA is going through right now. I love hearing that. Joe Hendry is someone I’m a big fan of. I’ve become close friends with him… Oh, I believe. Of course I belief! Joe Hendry is good people, and I’m really happy to see that he has won the TNA World Title. And I’m very happy that he is the flag bearer for TNA. I think he’s a great guy to be the flag bearer.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.