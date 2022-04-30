Matt Hardy on Putting on Total Nonstop Deletion, a Police Officer Showing Up to Filming

– On a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy discussed the filming of the Total Nonstop Deletion episode of Impact Wrestling from December 2016. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on Total Nonstop Deletion: “Originally this event was scheduled to be done a couple of weeks earlier but there was all this controversy between Billy Corgan and Anthem over who owned the ownership and booking of these events. We had to move this two weeks later and then The Young Bucks were in Japan at the time.”

Matt Hardy on a police officer showing up to Total Nonstop Deletion: “At one point we were doing this scene, a policeman pulled in, and he said ‘hey guys, what’s going on here,’ we said ‘hey man, how are you?’ He said ‘oh sh**, what’s going on Hardy Boyz, how are you doing?’ We said ‘we’re filming something for this show coming up,’ he said ‘did you guys have a permit?’ We said, ‘No, no, we don’t have a permit,’ he said, ‘It’s okay, you guys just go ahead.’ We do okay in Cameron, we get away with stuff.”

On Ryback the initial plan to replace Hornswoggle to team with Rockstar Spud: “Initially it was going to be Ryback, and then at the last second something changed and he couldn’t make it. Then we had to get someone at the last second and we ended up getting [Hornswoggle].”