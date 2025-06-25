– During an appearance on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, TNA Wrestling star Matt Hardy of The Hardys announced a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match for the TNA World Tag Team Titles at Slammiversary. Will be The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) against The Rascalz, First Cla$$, and also reigning champions The Nemeths (Ryan and Nic Nemeth).

“They had us announce it yesterday — what the match was (for TNA Slammiversary),” Hardy stated (via Fightful). “We might as well throw it out right now. The match that is gonna be going down that we’re gonna be part of is gonna be The Hardys wrestling against The Rascalz and also First Cla$$, as well as the champions, The Nemeths, as we finally get our return match for the Tag Team Titles and it is going to be in a Ladder match. Our specialty so it’s gonna be a big deal. It’s one you don’t wanna miss.”

TNA Slammiversary is scheduled for Sunday, July 20 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.