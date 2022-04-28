Matt Hardy Says He and His Brother Could Have Went To WCW or ECW

In an interview with Fightful, Matt Hardy said that there was a possibility that he and Jeff Hardy could have ended up in WCW or ECW in the 90s. The two signed with the WWE (then WWF) in 1998. Here are highlights:

On if the two considered going to WCW: “Yeah. There actually was. Maybe this is why [WWE] told us, they told us late ’96/early ’97, that they were interested in doing something with us. ‘Just keep coming, keep doing what you’re doing. We’re gonna get you more dark matches. We’re gonna look at you and evaluate you.’ We just kinda thought they were full of shit. Then at the end of ’97, they did tell us they planned on signing us. Now I wanna say there was one moment where one of the agents there said, ‘Look, guys, just hang in there. They’re gonna do something with you, I promise. I promise they’re gonna do something.’ They did. They signed us in the beginning of ’98.”

On planning ECW tryouts: “Before we signed, we were about to go work with some of the ECW guys. Sandman had an international tour we were gonna do and then we were also gonna go have some tryouts with ECW. We were close to doing that. We started talking to people in WCW, too. Like you had said, our names had been circulating around enough and we had enough dark matches that people had said, ‘Oh, my God, these guys had a match. They’re pretty good. They’re a decent tag team.’ There was starting to be a little bit of buzz about us. So we did have some other options and fortunately, WWE ended up signing us up.”