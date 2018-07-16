wrestling / News
WWE News: Matt Hardy Teases Breaking Up With Bray Wyatt, Lana Comments on Rusev’s Loss, Lashley Warns Lesnar
July 16, 2018 | Posted by
– After losing the WE Raw tag team titles at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, teasing a break up with Bray Wyatt…
It may be time for US to move on..
— #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 16, 2018
– Following Rusev’s loss at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Lana posted the following on Twitter…
Win or lose it’s still #RusevDay @RusevBUL @WWE
— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) July 16, 2018
– Following last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Lashley announced that he wants to face Brock Lesnar…