WWE News: Matt Hardy Teases Breaking Up With Bray Wyatt, Lana Comments on Rusev’s Loss, Lashley Warns Lesnar

– After losing the WE Raw tag team titles at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, teasing a break up with Bray Wyatt…

It may be time for US to move on.. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 16, 2018

– Following Rusev’s loss at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Lana posted the following on Twitter…

– Following last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Lashley announced that he wants to face Brock Lesnar…

