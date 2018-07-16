Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Matt Hardy Teases Breaking Up With Bray Wyatt, Lana Comments on Rusev’s Loss, Lashley Warns Lesnar

July 16, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Matt Hardy WrestleMania 34 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

– After losing the WE Raw tag team titles at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter, teasing a break up with Bray Wyatt…

– Following Rusev’s loss at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Lana posted the following on Twitter…

– Following last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, Lashley announced that he wants to face Brock Lesnar…

