Matt Hardy Thinks Kenny Omega Winning AEW World Title Could Bring Back Lapsed Fans

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about his belief that Kenny Omega needs another AEW World Title run to help win back lapse fans and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Kenny Omega’s return: “I got to see a majority of that match. I didn’t watch it from beginning to end, but I did get to see a majority. And Kenny looked great. He looked super motivated, he looked healthy, he looked fit. He looked at his best. And Kenny Omega is so special, I’ve always talked about this. When I was an AEW, I talked about how special a performer he is. And I know there was a point where you said, ‘He would be a great guy to throw back out and give him a run to the championship, and win back some of the lapsed fans AEW had.’ And I don’t disagree with that. I think Kenny Omega is a — he’s a true pillar of AEW. One of the guys who started the whole AEW movement back in the beginning with The Bucks and Cody, obviously. So, yeah, I would love to see Kenny Omega in a significant role each and every week on TV. And I think that would help out their brand.”

On Omega’s connection with the fans: “Kenny is like the conscience of AEW in many, many ways. Much like they would say The Undertaker with WWE, is the conscience of WWE. Kenny Omega is the conscience of AEW in many, many ways.”

