Matt Hardy On Triple H and Steve Austin’s Ring Styles, Taking Cues From Both Men

Matt Hardy recently looked at Steve Austin and Triple H’s in-ring styles and how he was influenced by both men for his own ringwork. Hardy talked about the feud between the two on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On their in-ring styles: “I thought Triple H, of the two of those guys, was smoother. Steve Austin wrestled more like an animal.”

On their matches against each other: “The match came off a lot more legitimate, like very realistic. He didn’t choreograph his moves, he wasn’t smooth in everything he did, he was very aggressive and very physical with stuff.”

On taking cues from both men for his own in-ring style: “I like to be able to be smooth and technical and really crisp in everything I’m doing, especially if I am wrestling around someone or whatever. But I also like to be able to have that ability to be very rough and almost make it look like an animal where it looks more like a real fight.”