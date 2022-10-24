Matt Hardy On Whether He’ll Retire in WWE or AEW, Who He’d Want to Induct Hardys Into WWE Hall of Fame

Matt Hardy isn’t at the end of his career yet, but he recently weighed in on whether he sees himself retiring in AEW or WWE. Hardy did a Q&A episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and weighed in on where he expects to end his career. You can check out some highlights below:

On where he sees himself retiring: “I don’t know. In all honesty, I can see myself retiring with AEW. I love being here, love the family feel that it has, and I love, just the the lack of horses**t and bulls**t, you know. It’s pretty much straightforward. And Tony is really good with working with people, and remembering they’re human beings. Especially people that have families and like, allowing them to take time off and address issues that there may be. So he he’s great with that, and he works around people’s schedules and whatnot. So I love AEW, and I’m very cool spending the rest of my career at AEW.

“With that being said, I love WWE as well. And I think it’s a big positive that Triple H has taken over and has been in charge, and I would imagine it’s gonna continue to change as it evolves over the next few years with him at the helm.”

On who he would want to induct the Hardy Boyz into the WWE Hall of Fame: “I mean, to me it just feels right if Michael ‘Purely Sexy’ Hayes is the guy that inducts us. Michael ‘PS’ Hayes, that’s the fit.”

