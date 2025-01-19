Matt Hardy Says WWE-TNA Relationship Is A Positive For the Industry, Thinks Tessa Blanchard Deserves Another Chance

In an interview with TVInsider, Matt Hardy spoke about the recently-announced partnership between WWE and TNA, calling a positive thing for the industry. He also gave his thoughts on Tessa Blanchard’s return and more. Here are highlights:

On the WWE-TNA partnership: “What great news that is. What a positive thing for the industry. It didn’t surprise me too much, but I‘m very happy they worked out an agreement. They’ve been on very friendly terms. I know that. I know there was talk of some things going down coming up at Genesis and following TVs. The fact they’ve put pen to paper and making a real partnership is great. I think it’s great for the industry. You have younger talent from NXT, when they come over to TNA, a promotion that has been been around for two decades and put them on the show, they seem like a bigger star. In NXT, when you put a Joe Hendry on WWE programming and give him a great opportunity, he seems like a bigger star. I think it’s a win-win for both promotions.”

On Jeff getting sober and working on himself: “He has been totally focused on just himself and being a good husband and good father. I think that is probably what haunts him the most more than anything professionally or wrestling. I felt like he thought his drinking and alcoholism became an issue. He was being a bad husband. He was being a bad father. I know he takes pride on those things and works hard every day. He stayed away after an incident for seven or eight months doing regular stuff. He spent so much time working on himself and really committed himself to the whole deal. If you look back through Jeff Hardy’s life, he has had periods where he has overcome something and be good for a while before falling and then overcomes it. Alcohol was just something he could not kick. He tried. He did good at WWE for a while, but it’s something he never really dedicated to. This time he was so committed. He thinks differently, in a more optimistic way. I think he has some sort of faith that has helped push him through. It’s so great to interact with him now. He is so healthy and clear, out of the fog. He said, “If I had my mind like this and if I had this mindset as far as being clean and having my act together, how good could I have been in my 20s, 30s.” He raises such an interesting point. Jeff is such a special performer and has a special connection to people. People just relate to Jeff. He is such a relatable individual. People connect with him on a different level than few people. The fact he is very dedicated to working on his diet. Me and him are very into the ice bath, the cold plunge. We do that every morning like two psychos. I feel it has all kept him healthier and the shape we’re in right now. I think that has proven with our longevity.”

On Tessa Blanchard returning to TNA: “One thing I can say is I wasn’t there when the Tessa Blanchard drama went down. I know when she returned, I know there were some people saying, “I can’t believe she was back.” I said, “You should probably talk to her or listen to her at least.” She was willing to talk to anyone and hear any grievances. I know the stuff with the girls she was going to be working with. I know that was being worked out. I just think we live in a society where some people forget people are going to make mistakes. If myself or my brother hadn’t been given second chances or multiple chances, we wouldn’t be here right now. We have to be willing to give someone another chance, especially if they work hard and work on themselves and earn it and trying to legitimately be a better person. I think forgiveness is something we still need to honor, especially if someone is legitimately working hard to get that. I feel that what Tessa has been going through. It’s going to be interesting to see how impactful her coming back to TNA into the women’s division truly is.”