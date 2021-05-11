Matt Jackson, Christopher Daniels Cut Dueling Promos On Latest Being the Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite is online, with Matt Jackson and Christopher Daniels both cutting promos ahead of SCU’s AEW World Tag Team Title match this week. You can see the full video and a recap below:

* We start off with Matt Jackson cutting a promo on SCU, calling them two of the best wrestlers he’s ever seen in his life. He talks about how Daniels was royalty in the wrestling world back when he was growing up, and Kazarian worked the first indy show he ever saw. He talks about how they looked up to the two and were excited years later to wrestle with them and become close friends, riding from town to town and being looked after by the two. He talks about all the time they’ve spent together including SCU dressing up as Road Warriors once for a match between them and more. He points out they were part of the original 10 brought to AEW and they’ll forever have a job for life there. They’re a family, their wives speak weekly and their kids play together. Matt brings up their “silly” rule that their next loss would see them disband forever, and said he get the need for motivation and they haven’t lost all year and are now #1 contenders. But he pointed out that while it’s one thing to beat “a couple of tomato cans on Dark and Elevation” and facing the Bucks. He says they’re on a whole new level and they’re hungrier and better than SCU. They’re going to hold the titles forever and will have to retire with them and bury them with the titles. He says they’re not taking pity on SCU next week and they have everything to lose, noting that the tag titles mean more to the Bucks than SCU’s legacy does to them.

* The video then jump cuts to Matt talking mockingly saying “They should have put that on Dynamite!,” referencing fans who have said that promos from BTE or on social media should have aired on the show.

TITLE SEQUENCE

* We see Stu Grayson outside looking for his mysterious girl, and eventually runs after where he saw her but there’s no one there. He questions if he’s losing his mind and says that isn’t good. They decide to go back to the Dark Order lair.

* In the lair, Evil Uno is looking up something on Google and his previous searches include:

– “how much wood can a woodchuck chuck”

– “where is my dad:

– “is 2 inches considered big”

– “danny limelight net worth”

– “duck genitalia”

– “is my best friend having a mental breakdown”

Uno says he’s put together a list of all the things they have to handle, and get Cabana to get closer. He says HFO is at the top of the list and talk about their upcoming match, saying it’s handled. Next is bringing gold to the Dark Order, and 10 says he almost had it. Uno asks if Sting is their friend or enemy, and they put him in a gray area for now. They come up with a bunch of other topics including getting Hangman to the top again and changing their team colors to orange to piss off Taz. They ultimately decide they need to find John Silver and go to look for him.

* Nick Jackson does another Trick Shots with Nick Jackson segment, but misses his shot.

* We find John Silver at the hotel yelling for his mom when he runs into Best Friends, who ask him what’s wrong. He says he lost his mom, his paw, his pepaw, and the Dark Order. They ask why he’s Southern all of a sudden and assume that he’s making fun of Chuck, so Orange Cassidy low blow kids him and they take his shoes before walking off.

* We get footage of the ring and structure being put together for the AEW Blood & Guts match.

* Matt Jackson is backstage at the show and is angry because today was supposed to be Hawaiian shirt day but Nick and the Good Brothers are dressed as bikers. Nick says it’s biker gang day. The Good Brothers tell him he looks great, but Nick he’s going to look stupid for the run-in they’re about to do.

* Brandon Cutler’s POV shows Kenny Omega as the Bucks and Good Brothers attack Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley.

* Peter Avalon having a drink with Madi Wrenkowski and trying to flirt with her, complimenting her eyelashes. Leva Bates walks by and glares at Peter, and he tries to play it cool but Madi is gone suddenly and he sighs in frustration.

* The Dark Order looks dejected when John Silver walks up, calling them idiots and saying they suck. They them suddenly do a group hug and celebrate their reunion.

* Another Trick Shots with Nick Jackson, and he hits this one.

* Christopher Daniels’ turn for a promo as he talks about how he’s not really on BTE anymore. He points out that he remains involved behind the scenes but he hasn’t been on the show because he didn’t have much to say and didn’t want to waste people’s time just being on the show to be on. He says that he and Kazarian are dealing with their stipulation, and Sky is — well, Sky is frustrated and he’s not going to tell a friend how he has to deal with frustration. He talks about how he understands frustration and that’s why he’s talking to them now. Because life is going to change on May 12th; he’ll either be one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions or split-up with Kazarian. He notes that he’s sitting in Matt Jackson’s locker room and wanted to talk with them. He wanted to find out which Young Bucks he would be seeing this week: the guys he was on the road with day after day, or the current version who are trying to stir the pot and piss everyone off. He says as long as he knows ahead of time, he’ll be fine. It doesn’t matter which version will be across the ring from them, but notes that they’ve been playing their hand for five months and now it’s just SCU vs. the Bucks. He says he wants the Bucks to look him in the eyes and think about all their time together, and if they’re willing to throw it all away. He knows they’re the best tag team in the world either way and they get that they’re in for the fight of their lives. He notes, “How far are you willing to go?” They know what they’re willing to do and he knows what he’s willing to do.

