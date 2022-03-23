wrestling / News
Matt Lee of 2point0 Files For Trademark Of New Nickname
PWInsider reports that 2point0’s Matt Lee has filed to trademark the nickname ‘Daddy Magic’ after he was given the name by Chris Jericho on last week’s Dynamite. Jericho renamed 2point0 as “Daddy Magic” Matt Minard and “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker, claiming that was their real names.
The trademark is for:
G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts
G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
More Trending Stories
- Big E Opens Up On Doctor Telling Him He Narrowly Escaped ‘Stroke, Paralysis, Or Death’ After Broken Neck
- The Undertaker on Working With Brock Lesnar in His First WWE Run, Advice He Gave Lesnar Before Leaving
- Reby Hardy On Why She Doesn’t Have Issues With Her Kids Being on TV
- Shawn Michaels Shares Memories of Scott Hall, Says Hall Never Needed to Be World Champion