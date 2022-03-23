Matt Lee of 2point0 Files For Trademark Of New Nickname

PWInsider reports that 2point0’s Matt Lee has filed to trademark the nickname ‘Daddy Magic’ after he was given the name by Chris Jericho on last week’s Dynamite. Jericho renamed 2point0 as “Daddy Magic” Matt Minard and “Cool Hand Ang” Angelo Parker, claiming that was their real names.

The trademark is for:

G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes