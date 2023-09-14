wrestling / News
Matt Morgan Recalls Meeting Vince McMahon at WWE HQ Gym, Getting Called Up to WWE
Matt Morgan worked out at WWE Headquarters before he got signed in order to get noticed, and he recently recalled meeting Vince McMahon there. Morgan was a guest on Stories with Bradshaw & Brisco and told the story of how he was invited by a writer to train at the WWE HQ gym in hopes of being noticed. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
On getting invited to train at WWE Headquarters by a writer: “Every week for six months straight, every Friday night I went [to the gym at WWE Headquarters] after work. I even got a job at Enterprise rent-a-car because it was one block away from WWE. So long story short, every Friday night I worked out in that gym until six months later I’m walking into the men’s room of that gym as he’s walking out and –same way I met my wife ironically– he smacked right into my chest as I was walking in.”
On getting called up to WWE from OVW: “WWE Magazine did this article on the next line of new athletes at the time [and I was in it]. Long story short, got called up, they told me it was me and Nathan Jones teaming together.”