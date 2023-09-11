wrestling / News
Matt Morgan Doesn’t Think Wrestling Has Hit Attitude Era Popularity Yet
Matt Morgan appreciates how well wrestling is doing right now, but he doesn’t think it’s reached Attitude Era levels as of yet. The WWE and TNA alumnus was a guest on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):
On wrestling’s current boom period: “People talk about the boom of wrestling now, and it is, it’s doing great. WWE is doing amazing, obviously, but not the pop culture portion of it if you will, that it was then back then in the Attitude Era.”
On the popularity of wrestling in the Attitude Era: “I’m not joking, all the different athletes that were in the same dorm together, the dance team, our cheerleaders, girls, guys of all different makes and models all would pack together and would go back and forth between the two channels of watching the Monday Night Wars with a keg. They’d make a party out of it, it was that popular and it was that hot back in those late 90s there.”
