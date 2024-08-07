– Earlier today, AAA announced that former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle will be competing at TripleMania 32 Mexico City on August 17. Riddle will be vying for the AAA World Cruiserweight Title against Komander and The Laredo Kid. You can see the match announcement from Marisela Peña below.

¡Lucha por el Campeonato Mundial Crucero de @luchalibreaaa!@Laredokidpro1 Vs Matt Riddle Vs Komander #TriplemaniaXXXII CDMX: 17 de agosto, @ArenaCdMexico Boletos a la venta en taquillas y en @SuperboletosMx pic.twitter.com/MpM9uYSi7F — Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) August 7, 2024