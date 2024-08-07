wrestling / News
Matt Riddle Set for AAA World Cruiserweight Title Bout at TripleMania XXXII
August 7, 2024 | Posted by
– Earlier today, AAA announced that former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle will be competing at TripleMania 32 Mexico City on August 17. Riddle will be vying for the AAA World Cruiserweight Title against Komander and The Laredo Kid. You can see the match announcement from Marisela Peña below.
¡Lucha por el Campeonato Mundial Crucero de @luchalibreaaa!@Laredokidpro1 Vs Matt Riddle Vs Komander #TriplemaniaXXXII CDMX: 17 de agosto, @ArenaCdMexico
Boletos a la venta en taquillas y en @SuperboletosMx pic.twitter.com/MpM9uYSi7F
— Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) August 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Discusses Challenges Of Accepting Retirement, His WWE Role Changing
- Bryan Danielson Discusses How His Feelings Towards Vince McMahon Have Changed
- Britt Baker Responds to Recent Rumors of Backstage Incident With MJF
- Backstage Notes From Post-SummerSlam Episode of WWE Raw, Dakota Kai Update