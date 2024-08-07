wrestling / News

Matt Riddle Set for AAA World Cruiserweight Title Bout at TripleMania XXXII

AAA TripleMania XXXII - Matt Riddle Image Credit: AAA

– Earlier today, AAA announced that former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle will be competing at TripleMania 32 Mexico City on August 17. Riddle will be vying for the AAA World Cruiserweight Title against Komander and The Laredo Kid. You can see the match announcement from Marisela Peña below.

