Matt Riddle Set for Action at MLW Intimidation Games

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced today that Matt Riddle will be in action at MLW Intimidation Games scheduled for February 29. The event will be held at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. It will be broadcast live on Triller TV+. Here’s the full announcement:

Matt Riddle is coming to NYC Feb. 29

Riddle set to fight at MLW Intimidation Games live on Triller TV+

MLW today announced Matt Riddle will fight at MLW Intimidation Games’24 live and exclusively on Triller TV+ Thursday, February 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and at Eventbrite.

The King of Bros is going to throwdown live and exclusively on Triller TV+! Sign up for your Triller TV+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

After shattering all records for MLW web traffic and social media analytics with his arrival in MLW, Matt Riddle now looks to wreck the competition when he gets in the ring in New York City LIVE on Triller TV+.

Who will Riddle wrestle? League officials are in discussions with a select level of top tier fighters about a possible match.

A bout announcement is expected in early January.

Lock in your tickets now at http://www.MLWNYC.com and see it go down Thursday, February 29 in New York City.