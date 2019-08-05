Matt Riddle To Chris Jericho: ‘Listen And Learn From Me, Bro. Shut Your Mouth.’

As we reported yesterday, Matt Riddle was called out by Chris Jericho for shots the NXT star has been taking at Bill Goldberg on social media. Jericho told Riddle to ‘listen and learn’ when a fan shared a story about the British Bulldog telling Jericho not to bury older stars from Jericho’s own book A Lion’s Tale. Riddle responded to that at the time, writing:

Listen and learn kid. https://t.co/MJTGsRReYj — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 4, 2019

What’s wrong with these WCW guys? First Goldberg then Booker T and now a really boring wrestler who hates barefoot Bros (Lance Storm) and last but not least Y2J. It’s almost like you all wanna get beat up before you retire

“Listen and learn Bros” https://t.co/faJPySpiQP pic.twitter.com/prvXoNuREY — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) August 5, 2019

However he didn’t stop there. He posted a video to Twitter in which he went on a rant about Jericho, Lance Storm and Booker T, all of whom who have been vocal critics of Riddle.

He said: “I’m just gonna say this. I don’t know what’s going on with these WCW guys, legitimately. Man, I don’t like Goldberg, that’s my thing. Everyone knows what I think. And it’s true, because he’s not at the level. And yes, he’s made lots of money, but at the end of the day, when future wrestlers come in or somebody wants to get into this business or a passionate fan wants to watch something good, I doubt they’re going to pull up a Bill Goldberg match. They’re going to pull up one of my matches or Kurt Angle’s match or Chris Benoit’s matches or Shawn Michaels or Bret Hart and I’ll go on. But Goldberg’s not in that category.

Chris Jericho, you came at me. I don’t know why you’re saying ‘listen and learn, kid.’ I’ll beat the shit out of you. I don’t understand that. I don’t get it. You’re soft as hell. Maybe back in your prime, but even then, I would have beat the shit out of you then. Listen and learn from me, bro. Shut your mouth. Lance [Storm], I remember doing a seminar with you and I literally fell asleep during your seminar. I had to be woken up by you. I even apologized at the time. And then to think that years later I’d be in NXT and for some reason, you get on your Twitter machine and start talking trash about me. Barefoot or not, I’m still ten times the entertainer you ever were. Keep coaching, keep passing on the tradition, just don’t teach them how to be entertaining because you don’t know how to. Booker T, I honestly like you. I really like you Booker T. I didn’t want any heat with you. You said I ‘couldn’t work.’ Pretty sure if you watch a couple of my matches, you’ll probably realize you were really wrong about that. So that’s it. I want everybody to know where I’m coming from. I’m a pretty sweet guy, okay? And I don’t want any of this trouble. ”