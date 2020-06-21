Matt Riddle Discusses His Relationships With Triple H & Vince McMahon, What He Likes About Vince

In an interview with ESPN, Matt Riddle discussed his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon, saying he feels like he has a close relationship with Triple H, and that he has enjoyed the encounters he has had with Vince. Highlights are below.

On his relationship with Triple H: “With Triple H, amazing. I don’t think we’re like family but he’s showed me videos of his kids imitating my entrance in their house during the quarantine. We jib jab, we joke around, and I think we both appreciate hard work in sports entertainment. We appreciate the business.”

On his relationship with Vince McMahon: “I don’t know him as well, I’ve only had a couple of encounters with him, but the guy is 100% professional. It’s almost crazy how professional he is, how focused he is about his product, and how hard he works to try to make it what he wants it to be. I like him because, I think a lot of people like you said, because of my background stuff, don’t challenge me, and I feel like every time I’ve spoken with him or had conversations with him, he challenges me, or he corrects something, like, ‘Hey, you shouldn’t do that.’ And it’s all good stuff, it’s all knowledgable. I honestly like dealing with Vince. So far, it’s only been short term right now, maybe that will change, but he seems like a cool guy as long as you know what you’re doing, you can be successful, and you can perform, I feel like that’s what these people are looking for and I feel like I can do that to a T. So I think all of us are going to get along pretty well. I hope I don’t rue that.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ESPN MMA with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.