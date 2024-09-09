Matt Riddle vs. Tom Lawlor Set For No Holds Barred Match at MLW Fightland

Major League Wrestling has announced a no holds barred vale tudo fight between Matt Riddle and Tom Lawlor for MLW Fightland. The event happens Saturday at Center Stage in Atlanta.

Matt Riddle vs. Tom Lawlor No-Holds-Barred Vale Tudo Match signed for Atlanta this Saturday

MLW presents FIGHTLAND at Center Stage

ATLANTA, GA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced a No-holds-barred Vale Tudo match featuring Matt Riddle vs. “Filthy” Lawlor (managed by Saint Laurent at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW FIGHTLAND’24 this Saturday, September 14 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

When MLW comes to Atlanta prepare to journey back to the brutal origins of Mixed Martial Arts with a no-holds-barred Vale Tudo match between Matt Riddle and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, managed by Saint Laurent. This clash between two former UFC fighters will be filmed exclusively for beIN SPORTS and air at a later date.

Before MMA was an organized sport, pit fighters would battle in the underground fight world of Brazil in no-rules, no-holds-barred martial arts street fights. They called it Vale Tudo Rules! A dangerous, controversial, and arguably barbaric form of combat sports, Vale Tudo tests the limits of human endurance, skill, and sheer will to survive.

Now MLW brings Vale Tudo to Center Stage in Atlanta, where two of the sport’s most dangerous competitors will collide in a match that harkens back to the true, gritty roots of MMA. Matt Riddle and Tom Lawlor will throw down in a clash that promises to be one of the most unpredictable encounters in MLW history.

Riddle and Lawlor have a storied history in MLW, with their wars dating back to 2018. Since returning to MLW in January, Riddle has been unstoppable, remaining undefeated and racking up big wins over top contenders. His victory in the Battle RIOT this June secured him a guaranteed title shot anytime, anywhere against current MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima.

Meanwhile, Tom Lawlor has been in the mix as a top contender for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship all year. With Saint Laurent in his corner, Lawlor is more dangerous than ever. Reports are circulating that Saint Laurent is betting a large sum of money on his client to win this fight.

The question remains: who is the “ultimate ultimate” in MLW? In a match with no rules, no restrictions, and no mercy, both fighters will leave it all in the ring to prove their dominance. Will Riddle continue his undefeated streak, or will Lawlor cement his status as the most feared (and filthy) competitor in the league? One thing is certain: this Vale Tudo match will be one for the ages.

Don’t miss this historic bout between two of MLW’s toughest fighters as they battle in the underground fight style that started it all. The ultimate showdown is set for Atlanta’s Center Stage, and the world will find out who reigns supreme in MLW.

Tickets start at $15 at Ticketmaster and http://www.MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

FIGHTLAND live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Satoshi Kojima vs. Mads Krule Krugger

Opera Cup Semifinals

KENTA vs. TJP

Opera Cup Semifinals:

Místico vs. Bad Dude Tito Escondido

Donovan Dijak (managed by Saint Laurent) vs. Timothy Thatcher

The Andersons vs. Bomaye Fight Club

Okumura vs. Adam Priest

Opera Cup Finals

KENTA or TJP vs. Místico or Bad Dude Tito Escondido

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

No-holds-barred Vale Tudo Match!

Matt Riddle vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (managed by Saint Laurent)

Bobby Fish vs. Kevin Knight

