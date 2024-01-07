– MLW broadcaster Matt Striker was drawing heat on social media following his comments regarding Matt Riddle made during the MLW Kings of Colosseum broadcast last night on TrillerTV. After initially doubling down on his comments on social media, Striker posted another comment on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today, noting that his comments were “wrong” and “tone deaf.”

During Riddle’s match with Jacob Fatu, Striker stated, “Let’s talk about the elephant in the room: The court of public opinion would like to see Jacob Fatu slap the taste out of Matt Riddle’s mouth. But the court of public opinion does not convict. I’m sorry, I know it’s the world in which we live, but it’s not the case.”

Striker also added on Riddle, “How do you let this go? A mega-million-dollar star. I don’t care what he does. How do you let him go? This is our coup de grace right here.”

Striker initially defended his comments later, writing last night, “Playing a character isn’t always easy but getting the desired and necessary reaction is. Sorry.” He later posted that he was doing his job and trying to get the fans to react, “I play a heel (bad guy) character in wrestling. It’s my job to raise the fan’s ire and their job to have their ire raised. Tonight, we ALL did our jobs. It’s a symbiotic relationship. With that said, please remember, that it’s a character. My job is to get you to react.”

It looks like after sleeping things over, Striker has since walked back his earlier comments. He wrote earlier today, “I’ve given this a lot of thought. Could not sleep. My critics are right. I was wrong. Tone deaf. Trying to use the guise of art or character portrayal is self preservation. Thank you to those that shone light on this. It is now on me to stand in that light. I will be better.”

Matt Riddle was released by WWE in September of last year. Riddle had various incidents during his WWE tenure, including rumors that he failed multiple drug tests. Riddle also got into trouble after video was taken showing him being drunk and disorderly at JFK airport. Riddle later claimed a Port Authority officer sexually assaulted and harassed him, with Riddle posting a photo of the officer on Instagram, which was later deleted.

Additionally, Riddle was accused of sexually assaulting female wrestler Candy Cartwright in 2020. Riddle denied the allegations but admitted to having an extramarital affair with Cartwright. Cartwright later filed a lawsuit that year, but it was later dropped in July 2021.

Riddle defeated Jacob Fatu in his MLW debut at Kings of Colosseum. He also appeared at NJPW’s New Year Dash show last week, issuing a challenge to Hiroshi Tanahashi via video. You can view clips of Striker’s Matt Riddle comments during his match with Fatu below:

