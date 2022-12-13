– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Matt Riddle was recently pulled from live events, and WWE had him assaulted on TV by Solo Sikoa to write him off. There are new details about why Riddle was pulled from TV and live events. Cassidy Haynes with Bodyslam.net reports that Riddle was pulled from television after a second failed drug test violation, hence Riddle receiving a “six-week” television write-off angle.

According to the report, Riddle’s first drug test violation happened ahead of a planned match with Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam. You will recall that match was originally slated for SummerSlam 2022 in July. At the time, it was reported that Riddle was not injured and the match was pulled from the card due to a “creative adjustment,” and WWE opted to book the match at Clash at the Castle instead.

According to Bodyslam’s sources, Riddle’s failed drug test was the actual reason the first Rollins vs. Riddle match was pulled from SummerSlam. It’s said that Riddle’s failed test was the “last test” under Vince McMahon’s regime in WWE before he retired as Chairman and CEO. After McMahon stepped down, Bodyslam notes that a “new creative direction” was taken with Riddle. He later wrestled Rollins at Clash at the Castle, which Rollins won. Riddle later won a Fight Pit rematch the following month at Extreme Rules.

Bodyslam also reports that WWE had informed Riddle after his first failed drug test that another failed test would result in a “rehab or fired” situation similar to what happened with Jeff Hardy last year. This leads to the current situation after he failed another test.

It’s reportedly believed that Matt Riddle has entered drug rehab treatment, or he will be entering one soon since most programs run for about 30 days. This would give him enough time to return in six weeks. While Riddle has failed drug tests in the past for MMA due to marijuana, it was noted by Bodyslam that WWE no longer tests for marijuana as part of its wellness policy. However, it’s unknown what caused Riddle’s failed tests.