– TMZ Sports has released photos and video of the incident that took place at JFK Airport on September 9 involving former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. As noted, Port Authority officers responded to a call about a disorderly passenger who was deplaning. Riddle later claimed a Port Authority officer sexually assaulted and harassed him. He posted a photo of the officer on his Instagram account, which he later deleted.

The video shows Riddle, allegedly drunk, grabbing a microphone and shouting at passengers after getting off of his plane at JFK Airport. According to a witness, with their flight to Orlando was postponed multiple, Riddle and his friend waited at a nearby restaurant and had some drinks. The witness says Riddle became “incredibly obnoxious” throughout the delay and he was acting “extremely loud and rude.”

Close to boarding time, the witness says that Riddle was moving around, yelling, and asking when the plane would take off. He then moved up to the desk at the gate and grabbed a microphone. Riddle then began asking passengers if they could fly the plane, and staffers had to put a stop to it. At one point in the video, Riddle is heard saying, “Bron Breakker! Do you know how to fly?! F***ing fly!”

After the passengers boarded, Riddle was reportedly denied entry due to his seemingly inebriated state. The witness reportedly heard Riddle growing upset, asking, “So are you telling me I’m not going home today?” After the incident, police spoke to Riddle and other witnesses. At the time, Riddle appeared to be “apologetic” over what took place. No police report was filed and Riddle was allowed to leave. However, the Port Authority police have launched an investigation into Riddle’s claims of sexual harassment.

You can see the video TMZ released of Riddle’s behavior at the airport below. Riddle was later released by WWE on September 22.