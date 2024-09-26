Matt Taven Says Wardlow Is Currently Out of Action With A Knee Injury

Wardlow has been out of action in AEW since March and according to Matt Taven, this is due to a knee injury. In an interview with Stick to Wrestling (via Fightful), Taven gave an update on the whereabouts of his Undisputed Kingdom teammate.

He said: “Wardlow’s out with a knee injury. As a guy with plenty of knee injuries in the past, they can be tricky, you know what I mean? You start to think they’re one thing, and then you think they’re another, and then you think, oh, I can get away with doing this or that and then it seems to be more serious. I think he’s just trying to figure out what the best kind of treatment plan is to get back on track with that knee.“