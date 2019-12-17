Man Arrested In Death Of Independent Wrestler Matt Travis

– According to MSN, Luc Vu, 48, has been arrested in the death of Matt Travis.

Travis, 25, was killed on Nov. 9 when he was struck by a dump truck while on his bicycle. He wrestled for various Independent promotions including HOG, CZW, and GCW.

Vu is being charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to a bicyclist, failure to obey a traffic device, drive left of pavement marking and failure to exercise due care.