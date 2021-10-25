Matt Tremont Wants Match With Atsushi Onita To Be Authentic to FMW

Matt Tremont is preparing to face Atsushi Onita at H20 Wrestling Destiny: Onita vs. Tremont, and he recently previewed the match in a new interview. Tremont spoke with Wrestling Inc about the match and you can see some highlights below:

On what he’s hoping to bring to the match: “A lot of his vision, at least what I watched growing up, when I watched FMW, that’s how it came off to me, like I was watching a movie. From how it was presented, and shot and filmed, just different from everything else, just the emotion behind it. Him crying in the locker room pre and post-match and then following him down the hallway as they’re making their entrance.

“I’m gonna give some notes to IWTV. I’m trying to present this as authentic FMW as possible, even in the filming of it as well. That’s a tall task that I want to be able to accomplish, and I want to be able to watch this show back and feel the way I felt when I watched FMW as a kid. That’s my task going into this event and post watching it, to deliver that experience for all of us that watched deathmatch wrestling and tape traded years ago and want to feel this for the first time, this overall experience.”

On what fans can expect from the bout: “To the best of my knowledge, just for logistical purposes, the ropes will stay on. Two sides will be wrapped in barbed wire and explode, and on the other side, there’ll be landmines either in or outside of the ring to fall through. And then the current blast, those are the individual weapons that we will have at our disposal, explosion baseball bats and God knows what else because we both plan to blow each other to smithereens at the end of all this.”

On the danger level of the match: “I’ve done a lot of took a lot of crazy bumps over the years and did some wild things, but this is very unpredictable. Even when I did it in Japan, I took the wire twice and blew up, but now the explosions that they’ve been doing, they’ve been even crazier and louder. They’re very hot. They can melt your skin, and they’re very loud, pop an eardrum, who knows? Yeah, this is probably the most unpredictable and I’m not sure what I’m getting myself into with this match. That’s what keeps you on your toes.”