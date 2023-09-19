Mattel Announces Update On Bray Wyatt Action Figures

Mattel has provided an update regarding their upcoming WWE action figure waves after Bray Wyatt’s passing. Ringside Collectibles issued a statement on Twitter with Mattel’s announcement, which noted that Mattel will be removing two Wyatt figures from their upcoming plans in order to offer Wyatt’s family “some space.” Ringside Collectibles noted that refunds will be issued to all affected customers.

Mattel’s statement ads that “in partnership with WWE, we look forward to celebrating this amazing Superstar and his legacy in future lines to come.”

The full statement from Mattel reads:

We’ve had to adjust two waves of upcoming WWE Figures due to the unfortunate passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. We’ll be offering the performer’s family some space at this time, but in partnership with WWE, we look forward to celebrating this amazing Superstar and his legacy in future lines to come. Bray will be removed from the following waves:

* WWE Elite Collection Greatest Hits 3

* WWE Ultimate Edition Wave 20